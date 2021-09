The official start of autumn yesterday (September 22) brings about many emotions, and essentially starts the countdown to winter. But before we soundtrack our mornings and nights with a particular sort of hymnal, Fleet Foxes are here in the moment with a new visual for “Featherweight.” The stop-motion video is directed by frontman Robin Pecknold’s brother and longtime visual collaborator Sean Pecknold, and arrives on the one-year autumnal equinox anniversary of Fleet Foxes’ latest album, Shore, which first featured the song. The animation follows a hawk who is unable to fly due to a damaged wing, and the adventures and lessons that ensue because of it.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO