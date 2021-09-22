CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller Moss talks debut, moving forward as QB2 on Tuesday

By R.J. Abeytia
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiller Moss went from charting plays to a crucial red zone snap in a flash last Saturday against Washington State. Though he got just the one snap, it does go down as his college debut and with Jaxson Dart's status yet to be disclosed, Moss was back running with the twos after three weeks working with the scout team against the Trojan’s first string defense. Moss talked about being in a game for the first time since November of 2019, his mindset moving forward this week, and the plan he developed to stay as sharp as he could after the QB2 decision did not go his way.

247sports.com

