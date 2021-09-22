CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPad mini review roundup: Superior speed but missing a critical feature

By Amber Neely
Apple Insider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first reviews for the iPad mini 6 are out, and they all follow the same line that it is a remarkable device, yet not meant to be used for serious work. CNBC's review of the iPad mini 6 is mostly a rave, but comes with huge caveats. It calls this device "the more exciting" of the two latest iPad releases, but "if you're not dead-set" on the smaller device, "you can save a lot of money" with the regular iPad.

appleinsider.com

