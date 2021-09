Charles XII of Sweden is not a member of European royalty with whom many of us are familiar. But he is rather interesting due to the fact that he came to the throne when only 15 years of age and other rulers (Peter I of Russia, August II of Poland and Frederick IV of Denmark) thought it an opportunistic turn of events to enlarge their respective nation’s territories, assuming that the young king knew nothing of political negotiations or military maneuvers. To the complete surprise of all the participants, Charles handily eliminated first the Danes, then proceeded to soundly defeat the Polish armies in battle after battle and eventually decimated the invading Russian army as well.

