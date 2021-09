Tron Foundation has announced that VanEck Vectors TRON ETN (VTRX) is set to be listed on leading Euronext exchanges. Notably, TRON ETN will be made available for the market in Paris and Amsterdam following a successful listing on the Deutsche Börse exchange. VanEck, a global investment manager with offices around the world, has previously launched different crypto investments vehicles including a Bitcoin ETN (VBTC) back in 2020, and earlier this year an Ethereum ETN (VETH). With a TRON ETN in the market, VanEck anticipates to further open up the market for crypto assets to more investors, particularly institutional investors seeking regulated assets with a higher return on investments.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO