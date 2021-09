CHESAPEAKE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Instadose Pharma Corp. ('the 'Company'), a shell company, today announced that it has entered into a plan of arrangement to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Instadose Pharma Corp., a corporation organized under the laws of Canada. The consideration to be paid to the Instadose Pharma Corp. shareholders will be 1.34 share of common stock of the Company for each outstanding share of Instadose. At the closing, the Company will have to issue an aggregate of 463,754,949 shares of common stock of the Company to the Instadose shareholders. Upon consummation of the transaction, the Company will no longer be considered a 'shell' company.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO