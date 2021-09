CHESHIRE — Bike to School Day is coming back. The event was launched in 2019, but was cancelled last year, due to the pandemic. “Bike to School is the best thing we get to do at Bike Cheshire. Seeing everyone smiling and experiencing the joy of bike riding is just good for the soul,” said Jim Jinks, Bike Cheshire founder and executive director.

CHESHIRE, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO