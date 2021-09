The light in the California desert is a durational spectacle requiring time — a day, a week, a season — and patience to fully experience and appreciate. To best observe and absorb, you need to downshift to the desert’s pace, tune to its raw beauty, and lean into its tranquil and sometimes unsettling quiet. Only then can your mind and body feel the relief of leaving all signs of civilization in your dust and the awe of the vast landscape and brilliant sky that surround you.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO