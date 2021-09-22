CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD testing bearish commitments at $1780 ahead of Fed – Confluence Detector

By Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold price consolidates the two-day recovery, as focus shifts to Fed. Evergrande fears ease, risk appetite returns and DXY retreats. Gold bears in driver's seat as focus shifts to FOMC. Gold price remains in the green for the fourth day in a row, consolidating the two-day recovery from over one-month...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

FXStreet.com

AUD/NZD Price Analysis: More upside likely above 1.0400

AUD/NZD turns slightly negative after it claims 1.0400 on Tuesday. Bulls remain hopeful above psychological 1.0400 mark . Momentum oscillator holds onto the overbought zone with bullish bias. AUD/NZD prints fresh daily gains ahead of the Australian Retail Sales data on Tuesday. The pair touched the 1.0400 mark and immediately...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls are on the lookout for 50-day SMA above 0.7320

AUD/USD prints fresh daily gains on Tuesday in the Asian trading hour. Additional gains for pair if price breaks the psychological 0.7300 mark. Consolidation near 0.7300 offers resistance for the bulls. AUD/USD extends the previous session’s gains on Tuesday amid upbeat Australia Retail sales data. The pair opened lower but...
RETAIL
DailyFx

Gold, Iron Ore Forecast: Rising Yields Weigh on XAU, Iron Ore Languishes

Gold, Iron Ore, Treasury Yields, China– Talking Points. Iron Ore price finds support at the October 2020 low. Gold prices are muted through the start of the trading week, with a lack of potential risk events leaving the yellow metal susceptible to prevailing risk trends. A surge in Treasury yields resulting from last week’s FOMC decision is weighing on prices. Higher government bond yields tend to dissuade holding the non-interest-bearing asset. The benchmark 10-year note’s yield is trading at 1.5% - the highest level since June.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD drops back to 0.7000, ignores NZ push to cool down property crisis

NZD/USD reverses Monday’s recovery moves, pressured around intraday low. NZ Government removes tax relief over housing loan interest to tame the real-estate prices. Risk appetite worsens amid uncertainty over US debt limit, stimulus and China’s Evergande. Fed Chairman Powell’s testimony, headlines over stimulus and China will be important for fresh...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD keeps the consolidative mood unchanged – UOB

24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘there is room for GBP to dip below 1.3650 but a sustained decline below this level is unlikely’. GBP subsequently dipped to 1.3661 before rebounding to 1.3729 during NY session. Momentum indicators are turning ‘neutral’ and GBP is likely to consolidate for today, expected to be between 1.3665 and 1.3740.”
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: GBP/USD steering forces feeble around support base

GBPUSD is consolidating in the proximity of the support foundation of 1.3564-1.3621, which has defended the positive structure from the beginning of February. The converging simple moving averages (SMAs) are currently lacking a clear direction in trend. Furthermore, the short-term oscillators are indicating a phase where directional momentum is not...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD renews 12-day low around 1.2600 amid firmer oil, sluggish USD

USD/CAD consolidates losses around intraday low, prints six-day downtrend. Risk appetite improves amid receding fears over Evergrande. Hopes of pre-pandemic energy demand propel WTI oil prices towards yearly peak. Fed Chair Powell’s testimony, US data eyed amid a lack of major catalysts at home. USD/CAD remains pressured around a multi-day...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After completing the descending structure at 1.1684 along with the correction towards 1.1709, EURUSD has formed a new consolidation range around 1.1704. Possibly, today the pair may start a new decline to break 1.1684 and then continue falling with the target at 1.1660. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD hangs around 1.3700 amid firmer US dollar

GBP/USD consolidates gains on Tuesday in the early European trading hour. US Dollar Index stays strong near 93.50 ahead of Powell testimony. Mixed cues amid BOE rate hike signal, Brexit concern, higher gas prices keep sterling gains under check. The GBP/USD pair prints mild gains on Tuesday morning after testing...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Consolidation Ahead of a Bearish Breakout

Set a sell-stop at 1.3600 and a take-profit at 1.3500. Add a stop-loss at 1.3700. Set a buy-stop at 1.3770 and a take-profit at 1.3850. Add a stop-loss at 1.3700. The GBP/USD held steady in the overnight session as fears of higher inflation in the UK rose after crude oil and natural gas prices jumped. The pair is trading at 1.3700, which was above last week’s low of 1.3656.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Three reasons to fall below support after dead-cat bounce

EUR/USD has been struggling amid a global energy crisis and rising US yields. The US debt-ceiling is issue could erupt and boost the safe-haven dollar. Tuesday's four-hour chart is showing that bears are in control and 1.1660 at risk. Evergrande out, energy issues in – markets have been shifting their...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar eases with yields ahead of Powell, energy crisis causes concern

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, September 28:. Markets are looking to rise after retreating amid rising yields and energy issues. The dollar is losing some ground ahead of Fed Chair Powell's testimony. Energy shortages are gaining more traction while cryptocurrencies retreat amid regulation talk. US 10-year...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around 1.3700 mark

GBP/USD witnessed a subdued/range-bound price action through the early European session. The continuous surge in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and acted as a headwind. The downside remains cushioned, warranting some caution for aggressive bearish traders. The GBP/USD pair surrendered modest intraday gains and was last seen trading...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD drops to $1,735 area amid surging US bond yields

Gold picks up bids inside short-term trading range below short-term SMA, trend line resistance. Market sentiment dwindles as PBOC battles Evergrande woes, Fedspeak favor tapering. Economic recovery hopes linger in Asia but the West stays optimistic. Update: Gold witnessed fresh selling during the early European session and dropped to the...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Soaring US bond yields lift the dollar, risk appetite steadies

Summary: US bond yields broker higher, with the 10-year note hitting 1.5% (1.45% yesterday), a level not seen since June. The benchmark Treasury bond yield settled at 1.49%. Fed officials anticipate an improving economy, warrantying a moderation in the pace of asset purchases. Fed Governor Lael Brainard said that if job hiring continues “as I hope”, the economy “may soon meet the mark” that would attract scaling back the Fed’s monthly bond purchases. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of major currencies, extended its gain to 93.40 (93.27). Risk appetite improved following the news that China’s Central Bank injected more cash into the banking system to try and contain contagion risks from ailing developer Evergrande. The Australian Dollar rebounded 0.36% to 0.7285 from 0.7260 yesterday, while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) was little changed at 0.7010 (0.7015 yesterday). Against the Japanese Yen, the US Dollar rose 0.33% to 111.00 (110.62). The Euro dipped to 1.1695 from 1.1720 yesterday. Germany’s election resulted in no decisive outcome and the task of forming a coalition government weighed on the shared currency. Sterling edged higher to close in New York at 1.3700 (1.3667). The USD/CAD pair eased to 1.2628 from 1.2650. The rise in US bond yields boosted the Greenback against most Asian and Emerging Market currencies. The USD/THB pair (US Dollar vs Thai Baht) rallied 0.45% to 33.60 from 33.40 yesterday. The USD/SGD pair (US Dollar vs Singapore Dollar), however, dipped to 1.3535 from 1.3542. Against the China’s Offshore Yuan, the Greenback (USD/CNH) was little changed at 6.4585 (6.4615).
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD retreats sharply from daily tops, drops to 0.7265 area amid stronger USD

AUD/USD struggled to capitalize/preserve its modest gains to levels beyond the 0.7300 mark. Surging US bond yields pushed the USD to fresh one-month tops and prompted fresh selling. A cautious mood further weighed on the perceived riskier aussie and contributed to the slide. The AUD/USD pair dropped nearly 50 pips...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Dual energy crisis set to fuel further falls, levels to watch

GBP.USD has been under pressure as China grapples with power outages. Britain's problems at the fuel pump weigh on the pound. Tuesday's four-hour chart is showing bears are in the lead. UK rate hikes coming? Sterling has found little comfort in Governor Andrew Bailey's repeated comments about raising rates before...
INDUSTRY

