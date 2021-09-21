$10,000 Per Month Rental Home In Star Has A Grand Staircase

Kuna High School is proud of their heroic student who is being celebrated around the Treasure Valley for saving a young boy from drowning in Indian Creek. Maybe you've heard the story by now, maybe you haven't. Trystan Herrera and his brother have been named KTVB Channel 7's "7's Hero" after rescuing a boy in Indian Creek. Britni Strong's son had fallen into the water while they were floating the river, which they do regularly in the summer. Somehow his foot got tangled up by a rope. Britni was unable to swim towards him when she'd try to get into the water. Trystan and his brother were riding their bikes nearby when they heard the screaming. When they stumbled upon the scene, they jumped into action. Trystan was able to swim across the river, despite the strong current, help free the boys foot and get him back to safety.

IDAHO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO