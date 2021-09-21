CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star, ID

$10,000 Per Month Rental Home In Star Has A Grand Staircase

By Moug
 7 days ago
Using the third of your income rule (your rent shouldn't exceed 1/3 of your monthly or annual income), you should earn about $360,000 per year to afford to rent this house. If I made that much, I might just buy a house! Take a look at this dreamy Star rental!

