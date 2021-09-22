Walmart Closing Stores For Deep Cleaning

The term "troubled retailer" seems redundant. With the exception of a few like Target, Kohl's, and any online store, it seems like all retailers are to some degree troubled. JC Penney was one of the highest profile retailers to file for bankruptcy in May of last year, in the heart of the pandemic. At that time the plan was close more than a quarter of their retail locations. According to USAToday, that figure came out to 242 of 846. This week, the company announced two additional closings, one in Mississippi and another in Texas.

RETAIL ・ 4 DAYS AGO