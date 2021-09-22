CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nick 97.5

Walmart Closing Stores For Deep Cleaning

By Steve Shannon
Nick 97.5
Nick 97.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Walmart has announced that to combat Coronavirus cases, particularly in the south, it will temporarily close some locations. These locations will undergo a deep cleaning and sanitizing. Walmart confirmed some locations in Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, and Oklahoma will be closing, for a few days to handle special cleaning protocols. We were not able to determine if Tuscaloosa area Walmarts will be included in the temporary store shutdowns. Those decisions are still being made.

nick975.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Walmart Just Discontinued This Popular Shopping Perk

Although pumpkins, spider webs, ghosts, candy, apples, and more fall essentials are taking over the shelves at America's largest retail chain, this time of the year is usually when people start thinking about holiday shopping. This year will be a little different for some people because Walmart is not offering one of its shopping services anymore—the option to use layaway—and now customers will have to pay more to buy now and pay later.
RALEIGH, NC
1077 WRKR

JC Penney Closing More Stores. Is Crossroads Mall Store Safe?

The term "troubled retailer" seems redundant. With the exception of a few like Target, Kohl's, and any online store, it seems like all retailers are to some degree troubled. JC Penney was one of the highest profile retailers to file for bankruptcy in May of last year, in the heart of the pandemic. At that time the plan was close more than a quarter of their retail locations. According to USAToday, that figure came out to 242 of 846. This week, the company announced two additional closings, one in Mississippi and another in Texas.
RETAIL
Killeen Daily Herald

More JCPenney stores to close, Killeen safe

Officials with the retail store JCPenney announced that two more stores will be closing later this year, however, the JCPenney in the Killeen Mall was spared from the list. The stores, located in Greenwood, Mississippi, and Baytown, Texas, are holding liquidation sales. The Greenwood store is scheduled to close on Oct. 24 and the Bayton location on Dec. 5.
KILLEEN, TX
wmay.com

Final Sears Store In Illinois To Close

It began in Illinois and was at one time the largest retailer in America. Now Sears is closing its last store in Illinois. The chain’s store at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg will shut down for good in November, continuing the suburaban Chicago company’s years-long decline. Five years ago, Sears had...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Walmarts#Oklahoma#Alabama#Food Drink#Public Health#Americans#Non Covid#Usa Today
Commonwealth Journal

Market on Main store closing at end of month

One of Pulaski County’s most uniquely-conceived stores is closing it doors. The owners of The Market on Main, which sells a variety of locally-sourced, health-conscious, and just plain interesting items, announced on Wednesday that they are going out of business. “At the end of September, we are closing,” read a...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WFMJ.com

Austintown Walmart introduces new and improved changes to store

A remodeling project by Walmart's Austintown location (6001, Mahoning Ave.) is now completed and residents will soon get to see these new changes for themselves. The remodeling resulted in the transformation of several departments throughout the store as well as the expansion of innovations that will help customers save time.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Chicago Tribune

Sears closing Woodfield Mall store, its last department store in Illinois

Sears is closing its Woodfield Mall store in November, leaving the iconic retailer without a single department store in Illinois, where it built its retail empire. The retailer’s parent company plans to redevelop the property as part of a “strategy to unlock the value of the real estate and pursue the highest and best use for the benefit of the local community,” Hoffman Estates-based ...
ILLINOIS STATE
Corbin Times Tribune

Corbin Walmart to close at 2 p.m. Wednesday until Friday morning

Walmart at 60 South Stewart Road, Corbin will close at 2 p.m. today (Wednesday) for sanitizing and to allow for additional time to restock shelves. The store plans to reopen at 6 a.m. Friday. "As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive...
CORBIN, KY
wymt.com

Walmart in Corbin temporarily closed

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Walmart officials at a Corbin Walmart are temporarily closing for sanitizing and restocking reasons. The Walmart is located at 60 South Stewart Road. The store closed at 2 p.m. Wednesday and plans to reopen Friday at 6 a.m.
CORBIN, KY
WRAL News

Harris Teeter stores closing at 9 beginning tonight

Harris Teeter stores will be temporarily closing earlier starting Wednesday, Sept. 15, and Publix has already reduced their hours. The new Harris Teeter temporary store hours will be 6 a.m. to 9 p.m starting Sept. 15 until further notice. In addition, beginning Sept. 15, the Fresh Foods Market Service Counter...
RALEIGH, NC
101.9 KING FM

Big Food Recall Involves Walmart- Check Your Pantry Now!

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a gigantic muffin recall due to Listeria contamination. These products have been sold at retailers that include Sam's Club, Walmart, Costco, Stop-N-Shop, and others. These products were manufactured by the Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A) Corporation and they are voluntarily recalling...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

Major Grocery Chains Are All Pulling This One Food From Shelves, USDA Says

If you've done your grocery shopping at Walmart, Kroger, Aldi, Albertsons, or Safeway recently, you might want to double check what's in your fridge. A food manufacturer is recalling nearly 223,000 pounds of one of its products that was sold at these major supermarkets, because it may not be safe to eat, according to a recall announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Read on to find out if you have the food at home and what the risk is, if so.
FOOD SAFETY
Capital 95.9

Iconic Wiscasset Maine Store Closing For Good!

Sometimes bad things happen to good people. There's no doubt the the covid-19 pandemic has effected so many people and businesses in such a strong way. Take for example the latest business causality, Big Al's Super Value Store on Route 1 in Wiscasset is closing it's doors for good at the end of this year after 35 years in business according to a report by WGME.
MAINE STATE
Longview News-Journal

Walmart on Fourth Street in Longview closed until Friday morning

One of the Walmart Supercenters in Longview closed Wednesday afternoon and will not reopen until Friday morning. Walmart on East Loop 281 posted a message on Facebook at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday that the location would close at 2 p.m. “The Walmart On 4th Street in Longview will be temporarily closed...
LONGVIEW, TX
Nick 97.5

Nick 97.5

Tuscaloosa, AL
399
Followers
764
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nick975.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy