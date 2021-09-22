CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Hoppus Shares Cancer Update After Completing Chemo

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago
Several months after revealing that he has stage four lymphoma and would be undergoing treatment, Blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus has completed his chemotherapy and is on the road to recovery.

In a social media post, Hoppus shared a photo showing his hair beginning to grow back, albeit white. “I mean what the shit is this?” Wrote Hoppus in the post. “Is my hair growing back white? If it does I wonder if I’ll look more like George Clooney or Doc Brown? I feel like this is still the cancery peach fuzz hair and maybe my normal hair will start growing again?”

Though the hair is starting to grow back on his head, Hoppus revealed that it’s falling out in other places on his body. “It’s so strange to have hair growing back more on my head while my leg hair continues to fall out further and further down, now at the bottom of my shins,” he said. “I’ve been in chemotherapy for five months and today the hair on my shins decides it’s time to peace out? Cancer is weird.”

Hoppus, 49, has been battling stage four diffuse large B-cell lymphoma since April, but first shared the news publicly in June on social media posts. He has shared his journey through treatment and all the ups and downs of chemotherapy.

A week earlier, Hoppus shared the news that he had completed his treatment and was grateful not to be undergoing chemotherapy for several weeks. He is scheduled to meet with doctors at the end of the month to see if the treatment was successful.

“It’s been three weeks since my last treatment,” shared Hoppus. “Normally I’d be going in today. ‘Normally.’ Damn. Getting pumped full of poison every three weeks is my normal. On the 29th I get scanned and will know if it worked.”

