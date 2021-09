Jesse Davis isn’t commanding. He’s consistent. He’s not polished. But he is productive. Davis, who is in his fifth season as a starter on the Miami Dolphins’ offensive line, isn’t a road grader. He’s not a technician. Reliable and resilient is what he is, and those happen to be some of the most important traits when it comes trench players. By no means am I saying Davis — who is holding down ...

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO