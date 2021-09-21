CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Suffolk County, NY

Long Island Teen Accused Of Targeting, Attacking Hispanic Men

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32NOSa_0c4TbIra00

A 19-year-old man was charged with hate crimes after police said he targeted Hispanic men, brought them to remote locations on Long Island, and attacked them.

Christopher Cella, of Selden, was arrested without incident at about 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said at about 8:15 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, Cella drove to the area of La Placita, located at 711 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, and picked up a 52-year-old Holbrook man.

Police said Cella brought the man to an abandoned construction site in Farmingville and attacked him.

SCPD said Cella left then drove to the area of 7-Eleven, located at 3000 North Ocean Ave. in Farmingville, and picked up a 60-year-old Medford man shortly after 9 a.m.

He brought the man to the Blue Ridge Condominium Complex in Medford, and attacked and choked the man, police said. The man was able to escape during the attack, SCPD reported.

At about 8 a.m. the next day, Cella returned to the North Ocean Avenue location and picked up a 47-year-old Brentwood man and attempted to bring him to an unknown location, SCPD said. Police said the man was able to get out of the vehicle after he became suspicious.

SCPD said Cella was charged with the following:

  • Two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment
  • Two counts of criminal obstruction of breathing
  • Two counts of second-degree unlawful imprisonment under the Hate Crimes Law
  • One count of first-degree reckless endangerment under the Hate Crimes Law

Cella is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Sept. 20.

Anyone who believes they might be a victim of Cella is asked to call Hate Crimes Unit detectives at 631-852-6553.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Police Searching For Suspect In Long Island Burglary

Police are asking the public for help in the burglary of a  Long Island business.The incident took place around 6:20 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 24 in Nassau County at the First Manufacturing Company in Oceanside.According to detectives, officers responded to the business located at 3800 West Oceanside…
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suffolk County, NY
Society
City
Medford, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Selden, NY
City
Holbrook, NY
City
Brentwood, NY
City
Farmingville, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Hispanic#Hate Crimes Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Sends Police On Chase In Central PA

A motorcyclist fled from police last Monday in Lancaster County.Joseph Leonard Hoffman, 30, of Reading, sent police in Lancaster County on a chase starting around 2:40 p.m.New Holland Police were on routine patrol near West Main Street and George C Delp Road when they spotted a motorcycle they kne…
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
135K+
Followers
27K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy