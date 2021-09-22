CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Man Offered Free Hugs Outside Restaurant, Fought Anyone Who Refused

A man offering free hugs outside of a Madison restaurant was arrested this weekend for damage to property, threats to law enforcement, and resisting arrest. According to the Madison Police Department, Jeffrey Johnson was standing outside of a restaurant in the 1200 block of Williams Street, offering free hugs. Usually this is a nice gesture, but only if the people have a choice in hugging the person or not.

