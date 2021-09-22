How Do Kids Really Feel About the Mask Mandate at School?
West Ada County School District students have been in school for a little under a month and while there has been much uproar from parents regarding protocols for yet another school year during a pandemic, how are the students feeling about this year so far? Who better to ask than a student from a local elementary school? I just so happen to be the mother of one such student who is in his final year of elementary school in Meridian.kidotalkradio.com
