Cal men’s soccer returns this season against San Diego State on Sept. 16 to begin its Pac-12 conference series. The Bears will face off against the Aztecs without home-field advantage and are hoping to redeem themselves from the tragedy that took place at Paypal Park against Pacific the week prior. After falling to the Tigers in an embarrassing 1-2 loss with only two shots on goal, the Bears are looking to come back stronger against their California counterpart.

