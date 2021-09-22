CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 68 picks Buffalo Bills game over New York Giants on Sunday (How you can still watch Big Blue)

By Brent Axe
newyorkupstate.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSyracuse, N.Y. —Fans of the New York Giants in Central New York will have to make alternate plans to watch Big Blue on television Sunday. Fox 68 WSYT in Syracuse has decided to show the Washington Football Team’s matchup at the Buffalo Bills over the Giants hosting the Atlanta Falcons.

