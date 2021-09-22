Bear of the Day: Americas CarMart (CRMT)
America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) that operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest auto retailers in the United States. The stock has benefitted all year as the used car market was hot due to higher prices on short supply. However, that dynamic might be hurting the industry now. After the company reported earnings, the stock has pulled back significantly and is now off 33% from 2021 highs.www.entrepreneur.com
Comments / 0