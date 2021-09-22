CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Bear of the Day: Americas CarMart (CRMT)

By Jeremy Mullin
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s Car-Mart (CRMT) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) that operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest auto retailers in the United States. The stock has benefitted all year as the used car market was hot due to higher prices on short supply. However, that dynamic might be hurting the industry now. After the company reported earnings, the stock has pulled back significantly and is now off 33% from 2021 highs.

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Bear of the Day: Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD)

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Corporation BLBD is a historic maker of school buses and it’s expanded its offerings to include alternative fuel and EV buses. The stock went on a huge run after the vaccine announcement last fall as Wall Street cheered the likelihood schools would reopen soon. Most U.S. schools...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Bear of the Day: Arco Platform (ARCE)

The pandemic made a lasting impact on several industries around the world. Further, it changed the way we travel, educate, work, and interact with the world around us. Basically, it was a total game-changer. Heading out of it, there were some stocks and industries which really shined and others that continued to struggle mightily. One way to avoid potential pitfalls in the investing world is to avoid stocks that have seen their earnings contract. Stocks which are not in the good graces of the Zacks Rank typically fall into this category.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Bull Of The Day: Diodes Inc (DIOD)

Diodes Inc (DIOD) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and this chip maker recently reported and posted guidance that was above the Wall Street estimate for sales. The company hasn’t missed on a quarterly report since 2017. Let’s take a deeper look at this stock in this Bull of the Day article.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Bear of the Day: Okta (OKTA)

Okta OKTA is the $40 billion cybersecurity provider of cutting-edge identity solutions for corporations. The company's products consist of Okta IT for Developers and include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, and Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication. Okta reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted loss of 11 cents per share, 68% narrower than the Zacks...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
Entrepreneur

Bear of the Day: Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR stock has fallen nearly 20% in 2021 and it tumbled following its second quarter earnings release near the end of August. Wall Street dumped the stock after the discount retail powerhouse warned about supply-chain setbacks and rising costs possibly impacting its profits. The Basics. Dollar Tree...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Infrastructure#Americas Carmart#Car Mart#Crmt America#Company#Eps#Covid#A Special Report#Zacks Investment Research
Entrepreneur

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 27th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 27th:. The Hackett Group, Inc. HCKT: This strategic advisory and technology consulting firm carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Here's Why "Trend" Investors Would Love Betting on ASML (ASML)

When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. Often, the direction of a stock's...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Entrepreneur

Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Allison Transmission Holdings, Meritor, Hyliion Holdings, BorgWarner and Dana

Chicago, IL – September 27, 2021 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Auto Equipment, including Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. ALSN, Meritor, Inc. MTOR, Hyliion Holdings Corp. HYLN, BorgWarner Inc. BWA and Dana Incorporated DAN. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/1800465/3-auto-equipment-stocks-shrugging-off-multiple-industry-headwinds. Prospects of the Zacks Automotive - Original Equipment industry appear muted amid the global...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy