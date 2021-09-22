CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Smoked Sausage & White Bean Soup

By Living with Amy.
Fox11online.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article16 oz smoked sausage or polish kielbasa, cut into bite-sized pieces. 2-3" piece Parmesan cheese rind (optional) This video file cannot be played.(Error Code: 102630) Heat oil in a large soup pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion and carrots then saute until crisp tender, 5-7 minutes, placing a lid on top for the last few minutes to help speed along the softening process. Turn heat up slightly then add sausage and continuing cooking until sausage starts turning golden brown, 5 minutes. Add garlic then saute until extremely fragrant and golden brown, 1-2 minutes, being careful not to burn the garlic.

fox11online.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

CABBAGE FIESTA SOUP

Cabbage fiesta soup can be made in the crock pot or on top of the stove. This cabbage fiesta soup is great comfort food and a delicious soup. This soup is wonderful with the bread in the photo. (See link below for bread recipe) or make some cornbread muffins because they go great, too. We like this soup anytime and I make it often for my family. This soup keeps well refrigerated and is just as good for several days when reheated on the stove or in the microwave.
RECIPES
tasteofhome.com

Buttermilk Noodle Casserole

1 can (4 ounces) mushroom stems and pieces, undrained. Preheat oven to 350°. In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. In a large saucepan, melt butter. Stir in flour, salt and pepper until smooth. Gradually add buttermilk. Stir in mushrooms, ketchup and Worcestershire sauce. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Add noodles and beef mixture; mix well.
RECIPES
knuj.net

Creamy Reuben Casserole

This Reuben casserole dish is great to serve at a potluck or any time. It features corned beef, sauerkraut and other ingredients that make Reuben sandwiches so popular. 1 can (14 ounces) sauerkraut, rinsed and well drained. 1-1/4 cups chopped cooked corned beef. 1 cup sour cream. 1 small onion,...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Soup#Beans#Food Drink#Polish#Parmesan#Dutch
Mashed

Only 6% Of People Prefer Steak To Be Cooked This Way

There's just something about a steak that no other meat can match. Plain baked chicken – meh. Ditto for fish. Even pork chops on their own are in need of saucing up. Steak, on the other hand, needs very little in the way of embellishment to make for a meal fit for a tycoon (and you may need to be one in order to afford all but the cheapest cuts these days). To create the perfect steak, all you need to do is apply heat and a sprinkle of salt and voilà! C'est magnifique.
FOOD & DRINKS
Vice

Fried Garlic Noodles Recipe

¼ cup minced garlic (about 12 cloves) 3 tablespoons Microwave Fried Garlic, with reserved oil. 2 tablespoons minced garlic (about 8 cloves) 3 tablespoons shoyu (soy sauce) 2 teaspoons instant dashi powder (such as HonDashi) ¼ cup chopped scallions. sambal oelek or kudeesh sauce, for serving (optional) DIRECTIONS:. 1. Make...
RECIPES
The Daily Meal

Recipe of the Day: Instant Pot Applesauce

Like many, you've probably celebrated the arrival of fall by heading to one of the best apple orchards in America and partaking in other bucket list fall activities. But if you've grown tired of eating apples plain or baking apple pie, apple crisp, apple kugel and apple pancakes, there's a classic solution: applesauce. This childhood classic is great for a midday...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TrendHunter.com

Noodle Soup-Inspired Sodas

This year, Nissin is celebrating Cup Noodle turning 50 and it is introducing a special treat for fans of adventurous flavor with Cup Noodle Soda. There are four flavors to choose from: Cup Noodle Soda; Cup Noodle Seafood Soda; Cup Noodle Curry Soda; and Cup Noodle Chili Tomato Soda, each of which is said to reproduce the flavor of the original ramen noodle dishes in the form of a carbonated drink.
FOOD & DRINKS
localeben.com

Potato Soup

I walked back in the kitchen after this soup had been simmering for an hour and it smelled just like a cozy Autumn day at home. This recipe for potato soup simple and delicious. As the original recipe states, it is especially good for people who grow their own vegetables.
RECIPES
North Coast Journal

The Soup Doctor

Fall is quietly approaching and chilly days are not too far away. It's the season to nourish our bodies, as my mom used to say. She would make special seasonal soups to prevent us from getting colds and to keep us healthy. She would spend hours in the kitchen making a pot of soup with fresh chicken bones or pork bones and Chinese herbs. The smell was always comforting and the taste was delicious.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Smothered Cabbage With Sausage and Hot Honey

This fresh take on classic smothered cabbage from Leah & Louise in Charlotte is an ode to chef Greg Collier’s late sister, Leah, who loved to experiment in the kitchen. Steaming the cabbage over low heat gently cooks the layers until tender and allows the creamy and velvety sauce to coat them quickly.
RECIPES
The Beacon Newspapers

Creamy lasagna soup with vegetables

Lasagna is often a family favorite, a kind of comfort food with an Italian vibe. But depending on the recipe, the process of making it can be onerous. First, you prepare and season the sauce and mix together the cheeses. Then you part-cook the lasagna noodles and trim them to fit the dish. You might even need to pre-cook some mushrooms and other vegetables.
RECIPES
ruralintelligence.com

Recipe: Melon Soup

About our new recipe contributor: Pamela Osborne moved to Salisbury, Connecticut in 1997, and it has taken this long to renovate what was her disaster of a house. Before that, she had renovated and sold several houses and apartments in Westchester County and New York City. She is a graduate of the University of Michigan, where she picked up some things to think about when she was stripping and sanding woodwork. Her family seemed to expect meals to appear, and so to keep that from becoming a total chore and bore she learned how to do it better over time. Many of her favorite memories and moments are centered around sharing meals with friends, and long hours spent talking with them at the table. Not surprisingly, a lot of the conversation is about how lucky we are to live in the beautiful Rural Intelligence region. We are happy to welcome Pamela and her occasional recipe contributions.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
marthastewart.com

Beef, Pumpkin, and Shiitake Soup

Combine beef and 10 cups water in a pot. Bring to a boil, skimming any foam and impurities from surface. Add half of onion, 2 teaspoons salt, peppercorns, bay leaf, thyme, pumpkin peels, shiitake stems, and cabbage leaf. Gently boil over medium-low heat, partially covered, until meat is falling-off-the-bone tender, about 2 hours. Strain (if you want a clear broth, line a fine-mesh sieve with cheesecloth), reserving broth and beef and discarding remaining solids. Wipe pot clean.
RECIPES
lowcarbyum.com

Keto Gumbo With Shrimp and Sausage

This keto gumbo features large, juicy shrimp and spicy andouille sausage in a Cajun-flavored broth. It has lots of kick and just 8g net carbs per serving. There are hundreds, maybe even hundreds of thousands of ways to make soup. This soup, though, is a classic! It’s most famous down south in places like Louisiana, where shrimp is plentiful, and Cajun seasoning is a way of life.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy