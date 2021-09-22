Trapper Schoepp Tells a Ghost Story That Hit Close to Home

On September 11, 2001, Liz McNeil was on her way to work at People magazine when she witnessed the first plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center. As the New York deputy bureau chief for the publication at the time, she ran over to report on location there, beginning her life-long connection to the families who lost loved ones that day. Soon after, the magazine had the idea to cover one of the many devastating aftermaths of the tragedy – the children who were born to fathers who had perished and the mothers who had to raise them without their husbands. McNeil was at the first photo shoot they did with the moms and their babies back in early 2002, holding the newborns and speaking to the parents. “They were just in this situation that ... you couldn’t really even describe it; it was so unusual,” she said.

