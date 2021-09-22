USL in Tampa launches new Division II women's soccer league
Tampa-based United States Soccer League will introduce a new American women's soccer league in 2023, the league announced Tuesday. It will apply for Division II sanctioning from the U.S. Soccer Federation in the coming months. To do so, it must operate in a minimum of six different markets. The number and location of clubs are to be determined, said USL Director of Women's Soccer Operations Betsy Haugh. The Tampa Bay Rowdies, a men's team in USL, has played in St. Petersburg since 2010.www.bizjournals.com
