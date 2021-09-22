CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USL in Tampa launches new Division II women's soccer league

By Henry Queen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa-based United States Soccer League will introduce a new American women's soccer league in 2023, the league announced Tuesday. It will apply for Division II sanctioning from the U.S. Soccer Federation in the coming months. To do so, it must operate in a minimum of six different markets. The number and location of clubs are to be determined, said USL Director of Women's Soccer Operations Betsy Haugh. The Tampa Bay Rowdies, a men's team in USL, has played in St. Petersburg since 2010.

Related
hope.edu

Sarah Mikesell Launches Women's Soccer Past Elmhurst

A hard-charging Sarah Mikesell made the most of one of the few rebounds the Hope College women's soccer team produced against Elmhurst University (Illinois) on Tuesday night at Van Andel Soccer Stadium. Mikesell's goal 10 minutes, 40 seconds into the second half lifted the Flying Dutch to a 1-0 victory.
HOLLAND, MI
lakelandcc.edu

Women's soccer defeats Commodores

The Lakeland women's soccer team traveled to Lorain County Community College to face the Commodores on Tuesday and came away with a 2-1 victory. With the win, Lakeland's record improves to 3-4 on the season. The Lakers first goal was set up by a nice through ball pass from Bridgette Karr (Eastlake North HS) to Mya Cannaday (Brush HS). Cannaday took it to the goal and buried the shot at the 7:01 mark giving the Lakers the early 1-0 lead. Lakeland continued to pressure the Commodores throughout and finished with a 22-5 shots on goal advantage. The eventual winning goal was scored by Karr in the 71st minute as she found the back of the net on a pass from Cannaday after a nice through ball from Makayla Bolon (Lawrence School). This goal proved to be pivotal as the Lakers were caught watching the Commodores score a goal as time expired.
KIRTLAND, OH
goholycross.com

Women’s soccer to open Patriot League play at American

The Holy Cross women's soccer team will play its first Patriot League contest of the season on Saturday, Sept. 18, when it travels to American for a 3:00 p.m. game. Things to Know About the Crusaders (1-7, 0-0 Patriot League):. • Holy Cross stands 1-7 overall this year and has...
SOCCER
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville Triumph Soccer Club launches search for women’s team coach

The Greenville Triumph Soccer Club announced Sept. 16 it has launched its search for a coach to lead its newly formed women’s team. Once hired, the new head coach/technical director will lead the-day-to-day team operations as well as take the lead in activities such as:. The club’s youth programming. Fan...
GREENVILLE, SC
cokercobras.com

Coker Men's Soccer No.7 in United Soccer Coaches Division II National Rankings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Coker University men's soccer team has jumped to No. 7 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Division II national rankings, announced by the organization today (Tuesday, Sept. 14). The Cobras (3-0-0) continue to climb the national poll after a 1-0 victory over Belmont Abbey and...
SOCCER
sportspromedia.com

Wellington Phoenix become New Zealand’s first women’s pro soccer team

The Wellington Phoenix have become the first ever professional women’s soccer club in New Zealand. The club announced that they will be joining the Australia-based W-League as its tenth club, ahead of the 2021/22 season when it kicks off on November 13th. The addition of a tenth team will remove...
SOCCER
wsau.com

Soccer-England to host new annual women’s tournament starting 2022

(Reuters) – The English Women’s soccer team will compete in a new annual international tournament on home soil starting in 2022, the national side announced on Thursday. The tournament will be staged in February next year, with England being joined by Germany and Spain, while a fourth competing nation will be announced soon, the team said in a statement https://bit.ly/3lxun0q.
UEFA
ysusports.com

Women's Soccer Opens Horizon League Play Against Oakland, At Wright State

Date and Time Thursday, Sept. 16 | 5:30 p.m. Date and Time Sunday, Sept. 19 | 1 p.m. The Youngstown State women's soccer team (0-6-1, 0-0-0 HL) opens up Horizon League play when it hosts Oakland(1-7-0, 0-0-0 HL), Thursday, Sept. 16. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. at Farmers National Bank Field. The Penguins also visit Wright State (2-4-1, 0-0-0 HL) on Sunday, Sept. 19, at 1 p.m.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
svu.edu

Women's Soccer Ties Ferrum

BUENA VISTA, VA. — The Southern Virginia University women's soccer team tied in their matchup against Ferrum College Saturday Night 1-1. Game Notes. In the seventh minute, Makya Lindgren opened the scoring, putting the Knights up 1-0 off of a Makinna Winterton assist. Jamie Adams managed to tie the game...
BUENA VISTA, VA
Dartmouth

Women’s soccer has successful start as attention turns to upcoming Ivy League play

After seven games, the team is 4-2-1, with particularly impressive showings against Georgetown University and the University of Kansas. Ivy League play begins this weekend. The Dartmouth women’s soccer team opened its 2021 season on a hot streak, going unbeaten in its first five games. However, the Big Green has since lost its last two in hard-fought matches against Fairfield University and the University of Kansas. With nine days between contests, the team does have some time to shake off these close losses before beginning Ivy League play on September 25 at Brown University.
SOCCER
ucfknights.com

Women's Soccer Welcomes Memphis

ORLANDO, Fla. – The UCF women's soccer team (5-3-0, 0-1-0 AAC) continues American Athletic Conference play at home as the Knights host Memphis (7-1-1, 1-0-0 AAC) on Thursday, September 23 for a 6 p.m. kickoff at the UCF Soccer Complex. The Knights enter the contest after a 5-0 trouncing of...
ORLANDO, FL
kscequinox.com

First win for women’s soccer

Keene State Women’s Soccer coach Sarah Testo received her first career win as the Owl’s won their first game of the 2021 season. It was Owls vs. Owls at Dr. Ron Butcher Field Thursday evening on September 16, as Keene State took on Westfield State in a close match with Keene’s Owls coming out on top. Westfield was first on the board with a close-range goal 20 minutes into the game. However, not even a minute passed by before sophomore forward Maya Baker tied the game with a goal assisted by junior midfielder Kayleigh Marshall. This was Baker’s first goal of the season.
KEENE, NH
keanathletics.com

Marywood Tops Women's Soccer

Union, N.J. (9/22/21) – Marywood University scored two early goals on their way to defeating the Kean University women's soccer team on Wednesday evening in non-conference action. A direct kick from Brooke Longstreet put the Pacers up 1-0 in the eighth minute. Seven minutes later, Antonella Doglio took a cross...
UNION, NJ
Harvard Crimson

Undefeated Women’s Soccer Receives National Recognition ahead of Ivy League Opener

The Crimson squad celebrates a goal in last weekend's 2-1 win over the Kansas Jayhawks. By Owen A. Berger. When No.15/23 Harvard entered the Top Drawer national women’s soccer rankings after just three games, more than a few eyebrows may have been raised. The Crimson had not been ranked by either Top Drawer or the United Soccer Coaches poll since November of 2016, when Top Drawer ranked Harvard 24th for one week before dropping the Crimson out of the rankings.
HARVARD, MA
KSNT

The National Women’s Soccer League is about to share this stadium in Kansas

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Kansas City National Women’s Soccer League is moving on from Legends’ Field to Children’s Mercy Park, beginning in 2022. Children’s Mercy Park is home to Sporting KC. The two teams will share the 18,467 seat stadium. Children’s Mercy Park has also been home to the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National teams multiple times, plus the CONCACAF Champions League, Gold Cup, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and Olympics Qualifiers.
KANSAS STATE
Fightful

MLW Announces Women's Featherweight Division

MLW has officially announced its women's division. During Wednesday's episode of MLW Fusion ALPHA, MLW announced that the women's featherweight division will begin at MLW Fightland on October 2. The following names were announced as being part of the division:. The Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo) Brittany Blake.
COMBAT SPORTS
E Pluribus Loonum

Minneapolis City joins USL League Two

Minneapolis City SC announced this afternoon that the club will be joining USL League Two for the 2022 soccer season. “We are excited to make the step up to USL League Two, which will challenge our club to level up on and off the field. That will help us be an even better platform for local talent to elevate—and it will be super fun for our fans to see us tangle with some of the best division four clubs in the country.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Vice

Mexico’s Soccer League Colluded to Cap Women’s Salaries, Regulator Says

Mexico’s antitrust commission fined the country’s top soccer clubs and its national federation almost $9 million this week for conspiring to keep the salaries of its female players artificially low. The Federal Economic Competition Commission said Thursday that 17 soccer clubs, the league, the national federation, and eight executives had...
MLS
cardinalpointsonline.com

Women’s soccer no longer undefeated

The Plattsburgh Women’s Soccer Team (2-1-2) fell on the road to the Middlebury Panthers (3-1-0) 3-0 Wednesday afternoon for their first loss of the season. An aggressive start to the game led Middlebury forwards, Eliza Van Voorrhis and Simone Ameer, to each score in the first 20 minutes of the game. At the 59 minute mark, Elizabeth Peebles buried one top-shelf for her second of the season. This Produced a 3-0 lead that would be held for the remainder of play.
PLATTSBURGH, NY

