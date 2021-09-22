Country Music Star Ashley Monroe, 34, Says She Learned about Her Blood Cancer Diagnosis Via Email While Visiting Bandmate Miranda Lambert; Support Through Your Diagnosis
Country music singer-songwriter Ashley Monroe, 34, says in a new interview that an email informed her of her cancer diagnosis. In July, she announced that she’d been diagnosed with a rare type of blood cancer called Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia, a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. She’s now treating it with chemotherapy. Monore...www.survivornet.com
Comments / 1