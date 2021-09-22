CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Pelabresib/Ruxolitinib Combo Shows Promising Management in Myelofibrosis

By Courtney Marabella
onclive.com
 5 days ago

The phase 1/2 MANIFEST and phase 3 MANIFEST-2 trials are examining a complement to JAK inhibition that could improve responses and disease management up front in patients with myelofibrosis. The phase 1/2 MANIFEST (NCT02158858) and phase 3 MANIFEST-2 (NCT04603495) trials are examining a complement to JAK inhibition that could improve...

www.onclive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cancer Health

Newly Approved Treatment Shows Promise for Advanced Cervical Cancer

On September 20, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval of Tivdak (tisotumab vedotin), an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer that has progressed despite chemotherapy. In a Phase II clinical trial, Tivdak used as monotherapy led to complete or partial remission in...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Statins show promise for treating ulcerative colitis

Researchers recently examined several Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved drugs to see whether any might effectively treat ulcerative colitis (UC). Their results suggest that cholesterol-lowering statins may reduce the need for anti-inflammatory drugs and surgical procedures to treat the condition. The researchers say that clinical trials to confirm their results...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
onclive.com

Olaparib/Pembrolizumab Combo Continues to Show Promising Activity in mCRPC

The combination of olaparib and pembrolizumab continued to demonstrate antitumor activity in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who previously received docetaxel. The combination of olaparib (Lynparza) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) continued to demonstrate antitumor activity in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who previously received docetaxel, according to updated...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmaceuticals#Drugs#Disease Management#Dna#Myelofibrosis#Nct02158858#Onclive
onclive.com

Daily Poziotinib Shows Promise in Untreated HER2 Exon 20–Mutant NSCLC

Poziotinib, administered once daily at 16 mg, induced a median tumor reduction of 35% in patients with treatment-naïve non–small cell lung cancer harboring HER2 exon 20 mutations, according to findings from cohort 4 of the ongoing phase 2 ZENITH20 trial. Poziotinib, administered once daily at 16 mg, induced a median...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Future Directions for Myelofibrosis Treatment

John Mascarenhas, MD, and Ruben Mesa, MD, share insights on the evolving treatment landscape of myelofibrosis. John Mascarenhas, MD: Where do you see the next 5 years of clinical development heading? Do you think it’s going to end up being combinations of therapies? If so, do you think there are combinations in the back end, or do you see a future where we use some combinations up front? You made the point earlier, which is well taken, that group of patients who would follow the watch-and-wait is probably shrinking. They were appropriate in the past when we didn’t have effective therapies. But as more therapies are available, we understand the biology more and we concentrate on disease progression and overall survival, trying to have a more potent impact earlier on. Treating those patients earlier on is likely to be seen. What I’d like you to give us a sense of is, do you think it’s going to be combinations up front? It’s going to be almost like a myeloma setup, where you can go from combination to combination and have a very different therapeutic approach from what we’ve had historically, which has been watch and wait: treat with a single agent, wait for them to fail that, perhaps treat with a different agent or go to transplant. What do you think the next 5 years holds for us?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
onclive.com

Novel Neoadjuvant Triplet Shows Preliminary Promise in Resectable Pleural Mesothelioma

Neoadjuvant treatment with cisplatin/pemetrexed plus atezolizumab, followed by maintenance atezolizumab, demonstrated early efficacy with acceptable safety in patients with resectable pleural mesothelioma. Neoadjuvant treatment with cisplatin/pemetrexed plus atezolizumab (Tecentriq), followed by maintenance atezolizumab, demonstrated early efficacy with acceptable safety in patients with resectable pleural mesothelioma, according to data from an...
CANCER
onclive.com

Transfusion Independence With Momelotinib Could Inform Treatment Decisions in Myelofibrosis

The investigational JAK inhibitor momelotinib is effective at treating anemia in patients with myelofibrosis, resulting in improved rates of transfusion independence compared with ruxolitinib. The investigational JAK inhibitor momelotinib is effective at treating anemia in patients with myelofibrosis, resulting in improved rates of transfusion independence compared with ruxolitinib (Jakafi), said...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
targetedonc.com

Study of STRO-002 Shows Promise of ADCs in Ovarian Cancer

John Diaz, MD, discusses the current results of the phase 1 trial of STRO-002, a novel FRα-targeting antibody-drug conjugate, in patients with ovarian cancer. John Diaz, MD, the deputy chief of Gynecologic Oncology and director of Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery, and lead physician of Clinical Research of Gynecologic Oncology at Miami Cancer Institute, Baptist Health South Florida, discusses the current results of the phase 1 trial of STRO-002, a novel FRα-targeting antibody-drug conjugate, (NCT03748186) in patients with ovarian cancer.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Early Data in mCRPC Show Promise of Sabizabulin

Durable objective responses coupled with an acceptable safety profile were reported for sabizabulin in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer at 2021 ESMO. Durable antitumor activity was noted with the use of sabizabulin (VERU-111) in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who were treated in a phase 1b/2 trial...
CANCER
onclive.com

PERSIST-1 and PERSIST-2 Trials in Myelofibrosis

Srdan Verstovsek, MD, PhD, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Aaron Gerds, MD, MS, Cleveland Clinic. Expert hematologist/oncologists review the use of pacritinib for the treatment of myelofibrosis, as seen in the PERSIST-1 and PERSIST-2 trials. Srdan Verstovsek, MD, PhD: If the JAK/STAT [Janus kinase and signal transducer and activator of transcription]...
CANCER
onclive.com

Sitravatinib/Nivolumab Combo Results in Durable Response in Advanced NSCLC Following Checkpoint Inhibitors, Chemotherapy

Sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective TKI targeting TAM receptors and VEGFR2, administered in combination with nivolumab induced durable response and robust survival outcomes for patients with non-small cell lung cancer who progressed after deriving benefit from treatment with a checkpoint inhibitor and/or platinum doublet chemotherapy. Sitravatinib (Sitra), a spectrum-selective TKI targeting TAM...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Kahl on a Potential Limitation of Frontline BTK Inhibitor Combos in MCL

Brad S. Kahl, MD, discusses a potential limitation of frontline combination strategies with BTK inhibitors in mantle cell lymphoma. Brad S. Kahl, MD, professor of medicine, Department of Medicine, Oncology Division, Medical Oncology, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, discusses a potential limitation of frontline combination strategies with BTK inhibitors in mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Benzinga

Amgen's Lumakras Combo Therapy Shows Improved Response Rate In Colorectal Cancer

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) announced data from a Phase 1b/2 study evaluating the combination of Lumakras (sotorasib) with Vectibix (panitumumab) in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated advanced colorectal cancer. Related Link: Amgen's First KRAS-Targeted Therapy, Lumakras Scores FDA Approval For Lung Cancer. The data showed that the combination therapy led to...
CANCER
ajmc.com

JAK Inhibitor Treatment in Myelofibrosis May Depend on Treatment Line, Risk of AEs

The data offer novel insights, as comparable data on the drug class is scarce despite 2 JAK inhibitors being approved for use in myelofibrosis and others showing promise. Researchers have shared their findings from a meta-analysis comparing the efficacy and tolerability of various Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors in myelofibrosis. The findings offer guidance for the use of JAK inhibitors in this setting and suggest that deciding on an inhibitor may depend on the line of treatment and the risk of adverse events like severe anemia and/or thrombocytopenia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
onclive.com

U2 Plus Pembrolizumab Shows Continued Efficacy at 5 Years in CLL and Richter’s Transformation

The triplet combination of umbralisib, ublituximab, and pembrolizumab demonstrated durable responses with a tolerable safety profile in patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and Richter’s transformation. The triplet combination of umbralisib (Ukoniq), ublituximab (U2), and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) demonstrated durable responses with a tolerable safety profile in patients with relapsed/refractory chronic...
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Second-Line Treatments Still Needed In Myelofibrosis

Srdan Verstovsek, MD, PhD, discussed the future of myelofibrosis treatment, unmet clinical needs in this patient population, and new therapy options in an interview with Targeted Oncology™. Myelofibrosis is known to have the highest morality rate among the myeloproliferative neoplasms, with an average survival of 5 to 7 years. However,...
CANCER
ajmc.com

FDA Approves Ruxolitinib for Chronic GVHD

Chronic graft-vs-host disease (GVHD) is a condition that can occur after an allogeneic stem cell transplant in which the donated cells initiate an immune response and attack the transplant recipient’s organs. The FDA approved ruxolitinib to treat chronic graft-vs-host disease (GVHD) after failure of 1 or 2 lines of systemic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Drug combination shows promise in treatment-resistant advanced ovarian cancer

A new combination of targeted drugs for a type of ovarian cancer has shown promising results in an early clinical trial—shrinking tumors in half of patients. The combination of drugs—which both work by blocking signals cancer cells need to grow—could offer a new treatment option for women with an uncommon type of ovarian cancer that rarely responds to chemotherapy or hormone therapy.
CANCER
onclive.com

Regorafenib Confers No PFS Benefit in Advanced Chordoma

Regorafenib did not show a benefit with progression-free survival in patients with advanced or metastatic chordoma. Regorafenib (Stivarga) did not show a benefit with progression-free survival in patients with advanced or metastatic chordoma in phase 2 findings from the noncomparative REGOBONE study (NCT02389244) that were presented at the 2021 ESMO Congress.1.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy