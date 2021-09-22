Pelabresib/Ruxolitinib Combo Shows Promising Management in Myelofibrosis

John Mascarenhas, MD, and Ruben Mesa, MD, share insights on the evolving treatment landscape of myelofibrosis. John Mascarenhas, MD: Where do you see the next 5 years of clinical development heading? Do you think it’s going to end up being combinations of therapies? If so, do you think there are combinations in the back end, or do you see a future where we use some combinations up front? You made the point earlier, which is well taken, that group of patients who would follow the watch-and-wait is probably shrinking. They were appropriate in the past when we didn’t have effective therapies. But as more therapies are available, we understand the biology more and we concentrate on disease progression and overall survival, trying to have a more potent impact earlier on. Treating those patients earlier on is likely to be seen. What I’d like you to give us a sense of is, do you think it’s going to be combinations up front? It’s going to be almost like a myeloma setup, where you can go from combination to combination and have a very different therapeutic approach from what we’ve had historically, which has been watch and wait: treat with a single agent, wait for them to fail that, perhaps treat with a different agent or go to transplant. What do you think the next 5 years holds for us?

