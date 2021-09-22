CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twice-Fired Custody Deputy Alleges Whistleblower Retaliation

By Nick Welsh
Santa Barbara Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Kirsch, a twice-fired custody deputy in the Santa Barbara County Jail, is fighting to get his job back, claiming he’s being retaliated against as a “whistleblower.” Kirsch won a partial procedural victory in front of Judge Colleen Sterne, who ruled that Kirsch and two other custodial deputies could be granted access to the personnel records of three of the five deputies Kirsch alleged had been allowed to “engage in chicanery and get away with it.”

www.independent.com

