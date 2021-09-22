Showing up: Upcoming home and garden shows

Looking to update your corner of the world? For changes – and budgets – big and small, these home shows offer a variety of ideas and options to bring your vision to life. The 70th anniversary event, presented by the Home Building Association of Richmond, will feature self-guided tours of more than 45 new homes. Chesterfield communities sponsoring special events will include RounTrey on Oct. 9 and 10; Harpers Mill on Oct. 16 and 17; and Summer Lake on Oct. 23 and 24. Free. richmondparadeofhomes.com.