Emma Negrete: Modern-Day Algorithms

Every now and then there comes along a story that’s hard to believe, but it’s hard to deny since there are those that can at least admit that Michael Packard’s story could be true. The lobster diver was nearly 45 feet beneath the surface when he stated that he felt a heavy bump and then realized that he’d been swallowed by a whale. In the whale’s defense, since it’s been well-documented that humpback whales, such as the one that accidentally inhaled Packard, don’t usually want anything to do with humans. Plus, there are ways that this could have gone horribly wrong since Packard could have easily been killed if the whale had panicked and closed its mouth over his head or neck. But it’s been stated that the whale’s esophagus is far too small to take in a human being, and as such it’s not much of a surprise that the whale surfaced before flinging Packard from its mouth. Thankfully the lobster diver only suffered a few minor bruises that he’s likely healed from at this time. But one can imagine that this was a rather terrifying experience.

