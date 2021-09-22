Emma Negrete: Modern-Day Algorithms

When the members of the Los Angeles-based group Massage first coalesced in 2014, they were happy just playing some songs together in a garage. Guitarist/vocalist Alex Naidus had already spent years as the bassist for the buzz-band The Pains of Being Pure at Heart and was looking for a more low-key way to continue making music. After relocating California, he hooked up with another ex-pat New Yorker, Andrew Romano, and the old friends started jamming on the various song nuggets they each brought to practice. But, once they released their debut album, Oh Boy in 2018, Massage organically became much more than just a hobby. And, despite navigating a maze of day jobs and family responsibilities, the quintet recently released their second album, Still Life, a nostalgic 12- song collection that dips into the themes of maturation and hopeless romanticism.
