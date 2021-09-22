Will Smith Song In Works As Screen Gems Musical – Talesbuzz

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith Song In Works As Screen Gems Musical

By Sarah Williams
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Westbrook Studios and Davis Entertainment have entered development on Summertime, a hip-hop musical based on Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff’s song of the same name, which Peter Saji will write and direct for Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems, in his feature debut. “Summertime” was the lead single on DJ...

