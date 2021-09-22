Will Smith Song In Works As Screen Gems Musical – Talesbuzz

After the Disney movie Aladdin, Will Smith is looking at another musical movie. This time, it’s something more original, based on one of his hit singles. Summertime, derived from the 1991 pop song by Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff, is in development. The family movie will be a hip-hop musical written and directed by Peter Saji, and co-produced by Westbrook Studios, and Davis Entertainment, one of the companies behind recent Disney blockbusters Jungle Cruise, and comedy movie Dolemite Is My Name. Deadline reports that other details are unknown at the moment. Cut from Smith and Jazzy Jeff’s fourth album, Homebase, ‘Summertime’ was one of the pair’s bigger songs. It reached number four on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US, earning them a Grammy award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO