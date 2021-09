The 1-1 Houston Texans host the 2-0 Carolina Panthers in Week 3 on Thursday Night Football with Houston’s rookie Davis Mills getting the start at quarterback for the injured Tyrod Taylor. The Carolina Panthers are currently eight point road favorites with the total sitting at 43. While this may not be the most compelling prime time matchup, there are plenty of opportunities for value with some player prop picks.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO