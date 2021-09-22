CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parx Racing Entries, Monday

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 5 days ago

1st_$20,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6f. 2nd_$25,000, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 3rd_$21,000, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 4th_$26,000, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up F&M, 7½f. Irish Jumper121Pegasus in Flight124. Creative Joy116Bohemia Babe121. Blueberry Pie121La Panzanella121. Crimson Lille114Let's Celebrate121. Misbehaving Lady121Princess Toishma121. Treasure Seeker114. 5th_$21,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO...

BC-Entries Finger Lakes

1st_$26,700, alc, 3YO up (C), 1mi 70yd. 2nd_$17,200, cl $11,000-$9,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. 3rd_$16,000, mdn cl $11,000-$9,000, 3YO up, 6f. 4th_$24,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 B X), 6f. Brooklyn Law119Tommy the Torch122. Lady's Golden Guy124Can'tweallgetalong122. Smooth Tales122Dr. Lloyd122. Missalpha122. 5th_$17,300, cl $11,000-$9,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd. Ringgood124Blue Skies Forever118.
BC-Entries Laurel Park

1st_$46,000, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 1 1/16mi. 2nd_$48,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 5½f. 3rd_$24,000, cl $12,500-$10,000, 3YO up, 6f. 4th_$24,000, cl $12,500-$10,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. Argentic117Ahsad120. Speed Game121Fed Up Fired Up121. Gunslinger117Ludicrous Mode121. Lucky Ramsey124Makes Mo Cents121. Posterity117Crazy Kater121. Rockstar Girl118D'craziness121. Minister's Strike121. 5th_$25,000,...
BC-Entries Prairie Meadows

1st_$10,974, mdn cl $12,500-$10,000, 3YO up, . 2nd_$12,700, opt cl, 3YO up, . 3rd_$11,361, cl $12,500-$10,000, 3YO up, . 4th_$12,650, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 2½f. 5th_$39,967, mdn spl wt, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 1mi. Tap the Brakes119Who's Big Daddy119. Pistol Packin Man124Lite Switch119. Not This Again124Dot Com Dreamin119.
Lethbridge - Rmtc Entries, Friday

1st_$3,800, , 3YO up, 5½f. 2nd_$3,850, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up, 3f. 3rd_$3,800, , 3YO up, 3f. 4th_$3,850, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up, 6f. 5th_$3,800, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 5½f. Lil Miss Molly124Red Sparrow124. Beautiful Babe124Sweaty Betty124. Complete Sense124One Shot to Win124. 6th_$3,850, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. She's It...
Thistledown Entries, Wednesday

1st_$10,700, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 2nd_$33,300, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 6f. 3rd_$16,100, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 6f. 4th_$27,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW3 L), 5½f. 5th_$27,000, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 6f. Lady's Boy119King Richie114. Famous N Flashy119Samurai Saint115. Orb of the Boro115Diamond State123. Lemon and Diem121. 6th_$17,000,...
Finger Lakes Entries, Monday September 20th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Herecomesthejudge (L), 122A. Worrie4-5-3Paul Barrow8/1. 2Magnetron (L), 122H. Hernandez3-3-4Jonathan Buckley6/1. 4Little Maddy Brown (L), 122J. Baez2-1-4Stacy Torelli5/2. 5Isaiah Isaiah (L), 122J. Davis3-1-1William Bartlett8/1. 6Inalienable Rights (L), 122J. Davila, Jr.2-2-3Chris Englehart8/5. 2nd-$17,200, Claiming $11,000-$9,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse...
Woodbine Entries, Thursday

1st_$48,300, mdn opt cl, 2YO F, 7f. 2nd_$26,500, cl $10,000-$9,500, 3YO up, 6f. 3rd_$17,700, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi. 4th_$32,700, cl $15,000-$14,000, 3YO up F&M, 7½f. Queen Beach121Wide Awake125. Mia At Midnight122Classy Mistress123. Alternative View123Sweet Shades121. Kentucky Fan118Ivy's Star122. Super Leggera120Penetanguishene121. Storm Gauge121. 5th_$17,700, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up...
BC-Entries Churchill Downs

1st_$30,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 2nd_$50,000, cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 3rd_$52,000, st alc, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 4th_$60,000, mdn cl $75,000-$75,000, 3YO up, 1mi. Racarino120Polsar120. Aeronaut120Preseli's Tale124. Honky Tonk Hero120Seminole Beach120. Pledgeofallegiance124Suppressor120. Centurion124Charger120. 5th_$120,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f. Cogburn119Celestial Finish119. Andy Cant119Sutherland119. Altus119Cyclone119. Almanzo119Ain't...
PARX PICKS AND HORSES TO WATCH: Sept. 14

Parx Racing has a 10-race card on tap for this afternoon. Post time for the opener is 12:55p.m., and we’ve got Parx picks. Race 87-10-6-1Top choice #7 Chronology (8-1) overcame a slow start to win decisively on debut over a sloppy strip. She makes her second career start here and has every right to move forward. The water’s a bit deeper, of course, but there’s no reason she can’t contend with these… #10 Glowing Star (5-2) is the only runner here to own an allowance victory, that having come two back at Penn National. The late-running sort will need some help from the pace and has done her best work around two turns, but she merits consideration on class… No runner here is more formful than #6 Li’lbito’charm (9-2), who’s a head away from arriving on a three-race win streak. Her tactical versatility is another plus… #1 Tiz Gracie (4-1) has been trying her luck against these sorts for a while, with several seconds and thirds on the ledger. That’s enough to make her a user on exotic tickets, but she’s hard to get excited about in the win spot unless the odds float up…
BC-Entries Belmont Park

5th_$72,000, cl $50,000-$50,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.<. 9th_$37,000, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.<. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort Early Entries, Monday September 20th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3Delia's Pride (L), 123R. Diaz8-4-4Wilfrido Montano. 5Catch My Kitty (L), 123C. Oliveros6-3-2Robert Clark. 6Waiting On William (L), 118G. Lagunes4-4-6Eric Reed. 7Halfy (L), 123A. Flores6-5-4J. Shilling. 8Belle Magie (L), 123C. Oliveros2-2-2Judy Woodbury. 9Arctic Tears (M), 123A. Williams10-x-xPaul Brown, Jr. 10The Good Flower , 118L. Riverax-x-xJ. Baird.
Delaware Park Entries, Saturday

1st_$25,000, cl $25,000-$20,000, 2YO, 5½f. 2nd_$16,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd. 3rd_$23,000, cl $25,000-$20,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f. 4th_$23,000, cl $20,000-$16,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. Laughin' Place118Danessa Baby120. Bobbies110Baby Cloud113. Be Bop a Lola124Best Cause120. Cross the Mersey120. 5th_$19,000, mdn cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up, 7½f. Chief Alpha119Don Ciccio123. Galilee119Cherrys...
Will Rogers Downs Entries, Friday

1st_$6,500, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 2½f. 3rd_$10,500, cl $10,000-$10,000, 2YO, 3f. 4th_$13,000, opt cl, 3YO up, 2½f. 5th_$9,900, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 3f. 7th_$10,500, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 4f. Jg Dorado Eagle124Coronados Lady Echo124. Sw This Means War126High On a Wagon124. Jtc Duke Cartel124Global King124. Df Fabulous Candy124. 8th_$10,000,...
BC-Entries Remington Park

1st_$11,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 5½f. 2nd_$12,100, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 5½f. 3rd_$13,475, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 4th_$10,000, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3, 4 & 5YO, 7f. Guinessey124Noah124. Atlatl121Windblown Tree121. Blessed Kip121Woodbower124. Carioca121. 5th_$33,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6½f. Acela Express119Brodie Baby119. Cato's Lady119Cupid's Music119. Smiles Galore119Wildstarinthesky119. Becky's...
BC-Entries Gulfstream Park

1st_$21,000, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 1mi. 2nd_$33,000, cl $35,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 1mi. 3rd_$52,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi. 4th_$37,000, st alc, 3YO up, 5f. 5th_$21,000, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f. Trinni Girls124My Turning Pointe119. Science124Marimba119. Luna Amarilla124Mavi119. Trinni Beauty119Bright and Shiny119. Undercover Outlaw124Cajun Spice119. Cresta Celerina112J...
Evangeline Downs Entries, Saturday

1st_$29,500, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 7½f. 2nd_$31,500, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f. 3rd_$29,500, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 7½f. 4th_$21,000, cl $17,500-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 5th_$12,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 5f. Expect Ours115Louisiana's Hope115. Social Galaxy120Bourbon Blues123. Stop the Friend120Somthingscandalous123. Velvet Night115Magic Apriority115. Missbudlitelime120Envoys...
Parx Results Monday September 20th, 2021

1st-$21,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.530, 46.040, 59.560, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.610. Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Hear No Evil-I'm Successful. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Grimhilde118455-25-23-½1-1½J. Laprida0.30. Going Going Gone118343-1½2-12-22-noS. Gonzalez4.10. Risque's Jewel123266663-nkL. Ocasio11.40. Ms Canela121121-21-41-44-3¾L. Rivera9.30. Miss Constitution118534-1½4-14-½5-1J. Nguyen12.50. Corbally116612-hd3-½5-½6C....
BC-Entries Indiana Grand Race Course

1st_$43,000, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L X), 6f. 2nd_$36,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi. 3rd_$14,500, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 7½f. 4th_$15,500, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 1mi. Lookin At Justice118Parker115. Johnstown Johnny119Purple Shirt119. Jingle122Sunday Drive122. Astroman118It's the Sunrise119. 5th_$42,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW4 L), 1mi 70yd. Nothingbutflowers122Southern...
Grants Pass Early Entries, Monday September 27th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Boldly True (BL), 126D. Martin6-7-9Gabriel Williams. 2Hes a Bugin (BL), 126J. Lopez3-3-3Jose Rosales Gomez. 4Cm Once Ina Bluemoon (BL), 126J. Wooten, Jr.6-1-1Nick Lowe. 5Romanian (BL), 124T. Smith2-1-4Jose Rosales Gomez. 6Chicks Fast Farley (BL), 126J. Guerrero5-4-5Diego Guerrero. 7Wildfires Phantom 2 (BL), 126A. Anaya2-2-1Diego Guerrero. 2nd-$5,000, ,...
BC-Entries Los Alamitos Race Course

1st_$13,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 1mi. 2nd_$34,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 3rd_$16,000, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 4th_$14,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 5f. 5th_$21,000, mdn cl $20,000-$18,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. Bandeena111Can Fly111. Seven Points124Mongolian Rose120. Medusa's Gaze120Grigoro111. Aristeia117. 6th_$49,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f. Mira...
