Island Pond Marathon

The 43rd running of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon is ready and set to resume in just a couple weeks' time. Held every October in Chicago, this marathon is considered one of the world's major six World Marathon Majors (WMM) coming in as the forth-largest race in the world. (The other five high-profile races can be found in Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin and New York.) Originally, a six star finisher was someone that has completed all 6 of the World Marathon Majors. In 2018, a "Reach for the Stars" campaign launched so runners would receive a star for every WMM race completed. As of April 2018, there is a total of only 3,786 Six Star Finishers in the world.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO