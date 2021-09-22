CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Island Pond Marathon

By Tracy Davis Pierce
Barton Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of several groups of runners competing in the Island Pond marathon head out Saturday morning. The race, unusual for marathons, had no entry fee. Competitors were asked, instead, to contribute by spending money in the community. Gary Allen of Millinocket, Maine, said he was invited to Brighton to help put the race together. He helped organize a similar run in his community. Mr. Allen said it brings $1-million in revenue to Millinocket. The first running of Island Pond’s race went smoothly, but only 138 of the more than 700 people who signed up showed up to run. Photo by Joseph Gresser.

bartonchronicle.com

Barton Chronicle

Axe women hope their sport rolls to Olympic gold

BARTON — The recently completed Orleans County Fair played host to a crew of would-be Olympians. Their sport, though, is one that was long seen as work in this part of the world, log-rolling. Alissa Wetherbee who formed the Axe Women of Maine a dozen years ago, took time after...
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
