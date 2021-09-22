OBIT: Robert Fratto, 66, Watertown High Class of 1972, Master Gas & Pipefitter

Robert F. “Bob” Fratto, 66, of Stow, MA,and a longtime former Watertown, MA,resident, died Sunday, September 19, 2021 in Worcester. Born in Brighton and raised in Watertown, he was the son of the late Frank J. and Charlotte M. (Falbo) Fratto, and was graduate of Watertown High School Class of 1972. A member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Bob was a master gas and pipefitter, and licensed journeyman for sprinkler systems. He worked for other companies through the years, but most of his career was at Harvard University prior to retiring.