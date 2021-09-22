CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 10 running back commits to Notre Dame

 5 days ago
Notre Dame fans of a certain age are plenty familiar with the name Sedrick Irvin. Irvin played for Michigan State in the late 1990s and ran for over 100 yards in the two games he played and against the Irish (1997, 1998).

The good news is that Sedrick Irvin, Jr., a top-10 running back in the 2023 recruiting class, will not be silencing the Notre Dame faithful when he puts up 100-yard performances in college because he has committed to Notre Dame.

Irvin chose Notre Dame over finalists Michigan State, Oregon and Stanford in an announcement that aired on CBS Sports HQ. Blue bloods Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Penn State were among the roughly 30 scholarship offers Irvin received.

247Sports ranks Irvin as a four-star prospect and the eighth overall running back in the 2023 class. They also rank him as the 177th-best overall prospect nationwide.

Irvin will come to Notre Dame from Gulliver Prep in Miami where he averaged 6.8 yards per carry and scored six touchdowns as a sophomore last year. He’s run for two more scores and 275 yards in three games this fall (MaxPreps).

Irvin becomes the fifth commitment in Notre Dame’s 2023 recruiting class, all of which have a four- or five-star rating on 247Sports.

IN THIS ARTICLE
