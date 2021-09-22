CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Environmental, health, auto groups urge Toyota to stop opposing Biden’s push for more electric vehicles

EWG
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO – A coalition of more than a dozen environmental, public interest and auto industry groups is urging Toyota to stop opposing critical efforts in Congress that would advance the Biden administration’s goals of slashing tailpipe emissions and tackling the climate crisis by ramping up investments and tax credits for electric vehicles, or EVs.

www.ewg.org

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

GM’s Mary Barra defends slow start to electric-vehicle push

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. GM CEO Mary Barra set the tenor for 2021 back in January, when she announced her intention to eliminate all emissions from new GM cars by 2035. “I think we will look back and see ’21-’22 as an inflection point that allowed us to start driving mass adoption of electric vehicles,” she told Fortune’s CEO Initiative at an event the day she made that announcement.
BUSINESS
AFP

Ford speeds to electric with $11.4 bn investment

US car manufacturer Ford said Monday it plans to invest $11.4 billion in electric vehicle production, in a bid to position itself to lead the United States' shift away from climate-damaging fossil fuels.  Ford, which revolutionized automated car production a century ago, said its rollout would be "the largest ever US investment in electric vehicles at one time by any automotive manufacturer."
DEARBORN, MI
Las Vegas Sun

Ford will build 4 factories in a big electric vehicle push

Ford Motor significantly increased its commitment to electric cars and trucks on Monday by announcing that it would spend billions of dollars to build three battery factories and an electric truck plant in the United States, creating 11,000 jobs over the next four years. The company described the investment, which...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CleanTechnica

One Way Toyota Could Survive The Electric Vehicle Disruption

Here at CleanTechnica, we haven’t been big fans of Toyota. Most recently, Steve Handley wrote a fine article about Toyota’s CEO (and the grandson of its founder) is saying that thousands of jobs will be lost if we move to electric vehicles (EVs). What Toyota’s CEO seems to miss is that more jobs will be lost if he doesn’t move to EVs. In this article, I’ll talk about some of Toyota’s advantages and how it can leverage them to survive this very difficult time for all traditional automakers. I know some of you want to see Toyota fail for some of the actions it has taken to slow the electrification of the industry (and you may very well get your wish), but that isn’t what this article is about. This article is about how Toyota could pivot in a way that is different from other automakers. The “easy” thing for me to write would be that Toyota should be just like Volkswagen and develop a broad plan to produce state-of-the-art electric vehicles. I think it needs to do that, but that will take 5 or more years to produce some good results. Toyota needs a plan to survive until then, because this market is shifting to electric vehicles quickly, even more quickly than I imagined was possible.
ECONOMY
ktbb.com

The push for electric vehicles may be killing sedans for good: Experts

(NEW YORK) — Get your sedan while you still can. The Toyota Avalon, Mazda 6 and Volkswagen Passat will soon join the fast-growing list of sedans sent to automotive exile. Americans' unyielding appetite for sport utility vehicles and trucks are certainly one reason. Another? Electric vehicles, some experts say. "Sports...
CARS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Biden urges countries to slash methane emissions 30% – here’s why it’s crucial for protecting climate and health

The U.S. and European Union are working on a pledge to cut methane emissions by at least 30% this decade, President Joe Biden announced on Sept. 17, 2021, and he urged countries around the world to join in ahead of the U.N. climate summit later this year. The move is a big deal for efforts […] The post Biden urges countries to slash methane emissions 30% – here’s why it’s crucial for protecting climate and health appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Pruitt
Person
Donald Trump
coastreportonline.com

ANALYSIS: California’s push for electric vehicles, one year later

One year ago today, Californians opened the news to learn that Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order requiring passenger vehicle sales to be exclusively zero-emission by 2035. While the industrious nature of Newsom’s order might raise some questions about the state’s capabilities in controlling the automobile sector, the actions...
CALIFORNIA STATE
electrek.co

Toyota is facing boycotts over its fight to slow electric vehicle progress

Some environmentalists are starting to call for a boycott of Toyota as the automaker keeps using its money and influence to slow down electric vehicle progress. Once thought of as a leader in electrification and efficiency with the Prius, Toyota sat on its lead and let the rest of the auto industry pass it when it comes to battery-electric vehicles.
ECONOMY
Detroit News

Foreign auto group's ad campaign opposes EV tax credits that favor union shops

An advocacy organization for foreign automakers selling vehicles in the United States has launched a digital ad campaign opposing electric vehicle tax credits that would favor the Detroit Three by boosting union-made cars. Autos Drive America's first ad, "This is An Insult," is being published "across various media platforms" in...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Electric Cars#Evs#Americans#Congressional#Ewg#Fiat Chrysler#The Huffington Post
Aviation Week

Environmental Groups Urge Tougher U.S. Carbon Standard For Aircraft

Environmental groups have renewed their call for the U.S. government to set a tougher rule for aircraft greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions than the CO2 certification standard agreed by ICAO. In the final days of the Trump administration in December 2020, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)... Subscription Required. Environmental Groups Urge Tougher...
ADVOCACY
prescottenews.com

Opinion: Dems’ Reconciliation Bill Raises Electricity Bills, Lowers Grid Reliability

Buried inside the massive $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill is a plan to bury America’s coal industry and, along the way, bury homeowners and businesses under higher electricity bills. And that’s assuming the electricity keeps flowing under a plan that calls for the drastic goal of eliminating nearly all fossil fuel-based electricity, including natural gas and coal, by 2030.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC San Diego

CEO of a Major Autos Retailer on the Reasons Behind Electric Vehicle Hesitancy

Bill Berman says powertrains need to change and describes himself as "a big fan of electric vehicles." As tech develops and concerns about the environment grow, the automotive industry looks set for some significant changes in the years ahead. The CEO of major automotive retailer Pendragon has acknowledged the challenges...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Car Company in the U.S., According to Data

We rely on our vehicles to get us to work, get our children to school, run errands, and provide transportation for just about every important task required to get through our daily lives. And nothing can throw a wrench into perfectly planned out, well, plans like unexpected car trouble. That's why we consulted the recently released American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Automobile Study 2020-2021 to find out the least trusted car company, according to consumers.
BUSINESS
rubbernews.com

CAR explores impact of electric vehicles on market, auto industry

ANN ARBOR, Mich.—As automotive companies such as Hyundai and General Motors announced their commitments to fuel cell electric vehicles earlier this month, the question becomes just when the industry and its consumers are ready to embrace the transition from traditional fuel engines. The Center for Automotive Research, an Ann Arbor-based...
ANN ARBOR, MI
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Nearing Methane Crackdown Dreaded (and Dodged) by Industry

The free ride for methane, a climate-warming gas 84 times stronger than carbon dioxide, is finally nearing an end in Washington. While one atmosphere-heating pollutant after another has fallen under regulators’ sway, powerful petrochemical interests and, until recently, scientific uncertainty about the scale of the problem, have thwarted methane restrictions. That will begin to change in coming weeks when the Biden administration proposes the most aggressive federal methane mandates yet for oil and gas wells.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy