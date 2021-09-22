How to get Sango Pearls in Genshin Impact (Kokomi Ascension material)

New Genshin Impact character Kokomi has gotten mixed reactions from players, echoing some concerns from a previous update about Yoimiya being clunky and underpowered. Sangonomiya Kokomi is a five-star hydro catalyst user who's been positioned as a healer and support character. Her role is clearly defined by a passive ability which drops her critical rate by 100% in exchange for a 25% healing bonus. Developer MiHoYo stopped just short of writing "she isn't a main DPS" up in lights, though that hasn't stopped some players from overcapping her critical stats to let her deal (meager) critical damage. But there's no question that her 25% healing bonus is less valuable than the ability to land critical hits, and this trade-off has largely exemplified Kokomi's split reception.

