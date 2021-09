Brooklyn band Geese will release their debut album, Projector, on October 29 via Partisan Records and they've just shared the title track. "Projector" is moody and anthemic, with a fair amount of atmospheric drama injected into it. "The opening riff on 'Projector' was the first thing we ever wrote for the record," says frontman Cameron. "When the song was finished, it became a jumping off point for the rest of the album. We liked it because it was something decidedly different from the music we had been writing up to that point. Though we didn’t know it then, it’s fitting that 'Projector' became the title track on the record; it’s the song that ushered in the album’s sound."

ROCK MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO