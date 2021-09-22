Insurance quandary stymies pilotless vehicle project
WHITE BEAR LAKE — The autonomous, driverless bus has arrived in a parking lot off Hwy. 61. When it will carry passengers depends on some sticky insurance issues. "Insuring an automated vehicle in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, is not an easy thing," explained Mike Greenbaum, NewTrax executive director. The transportation company is tasked with overseeing the driverless shuttle that will provide mobility and amenities access to people who can't drive.www.presspubs.com
