The Oneida City Police have gone above and beyond to make one young man named Miles very happy. It was all thanks to the magic of one red tricycle. Recently, members of the PBA were on-duty and investigated the theft and damage of a tricycle. This tricycle belonged to a young man named Miles in the community. Miles of course was devastated with the loss of his tricycle. That's when members of the Oneida City Police stepped in and decided to help. The officers partnered with Walmart in Oneida, and purchased the young man a new tricycle.

ONEIDA, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO