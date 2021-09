This post is written by PLOS’ Editorial Director Suzanne Farley. Peer Review Week didn’t exist when I got my start in STM publishing. 2021’s celebration of this tenacious tenet of quality control in scholarly communication has me meandering down memory lane. Back in the day of small-scale publishing in Australia, we were still mailing unsolicited hardcopy manuscripts to prospective peer reviewers. Editorial feedback was scribbled in the margins. And everything was tracked in a desk-sized, color-coded ledger. Ah, how I loved its color-coding.

