If you want to watch the Blues take shots on goal this season, you’re going to need a shot in the arm — or a swab in the nose. The team on Friday announced that fans will be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test in order to attend games at Enterprise Center this season. The policy, which goes into effect on Oct. 15, will also apply to guests at other events at the arena and Stifel Theatre. According to a release, the Blues are the 16th NHL team to require fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result in order to attend games.

