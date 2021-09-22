CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

City of Cleveland Launches Vision Zero CLE Website

By Tatyana Mcknight
clecityhall.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, 74 people died in traffic crashes on Cleveland’s streets. In response to the number of crashes causing death and serious injury to people, the City of Cleveland has formed a taskforce and launched a new website for Vision Zero Cleveland, an initiative that seeks to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries for all road users. The website includes information and resources on what Vision Zero is and data for where traffic crashes happen.

clecityhall.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Five key takeaways from Germany's historic election

(CNN) — Germany's left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the largest share of the vote in Sunday's federal election, putting them in pole position to form the country's next coalition government -- but they could be in for some tricky negotiations. Angela Merkel, one of the world's highest profile political...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cleveland, OH
Traffic
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT
Reuters

Jurors reach verdict in R Kelly sex trafficking trial

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A federal jury in Brooklyn reached a verdict on Monday in R. Kelly's sex trafficking trial, where prosecutors accused the R&B singer of running a scheme to lure women and underage girls into his orbit for sex. The verdict is expected to be read...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland City Council#Traffic Accident#Vision Zero Cleveland
Reuters

Macron egged by protester shouting 'Vive la revolution'

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron was hit with an egg while he was visiting Lyon on Monday to promote French gastronomy. Footage from Lyon Mag showed the egg bouncing off the president's shoulder area, without breaking, as he walked through a crowd while a protester shouted "Vive la revolution" (long live the revolution).
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy