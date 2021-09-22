City of Cleveland Launches Vision Zero CLE Website
Last year, 74 people died in traffic crashes on Cleveland’s streets. In response to the number of crashes causing death and serious injury to people, the City of Cleveland has formed a taskforce and launched a new website for Vision Zero Cleveland, an initiative that seeks to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries for all road users. The website includes information and resources on what Vision Zero is and data for where traffic crashes happen.clecityhall.com
