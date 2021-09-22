CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nassau County, FL

Murder suspect Kimberly Kessler thrown from courtroom after outburst

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TTXhD_0c4TDcfy00

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday a virtual court hearing was held to discuss the defense motion in the case against Kimberly Kessler, the woman accused of killing Nassau County mother Joleen Cummings.

In true fashion, Kessler’s appearance in court was short-lived. Judge James Daniel had her removed after an outburst. Kessler can be heard repeatedly shouting, “Jordan Beard is Joleen Cummings’ cousin,” – a false accusation regarding one of her former court-appointed attorneys.

Since her 2018 arrest and the on-again, off-again debate over her competency, Kessler has wreaked havoc inside the jailhouse. Disruptive behavior has forced Judge Daniel to eject her from multiple hearings.

The hearing is expected to continue for several hours as defense attorneys discuss whether key evidence in the case should be admitted at trial.

Kessler has used multiple aliases across several states.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, FL
Nassau County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
Nassau County, FL
Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
65K+
Followers
66K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy