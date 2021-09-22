Murder suspect Kimberly Kessler thrown from courtroom after outburst

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday a virtual court hearing was held to discuss the defense motion in the case against Kimberly Kessler, the woman accused of killing Nassau County mother Joleen Cummings.

In true fashion, Kessler’s appearance in court was short-lived. Judge James Daniel had her removed after an outburst. Kessler can be heard repeatedly shouting, “Jordan Beard is Joleen Cummings’ cousin,” – a false accusation regarding one of her former court-appointed attorneys.

Since her 2018 arrest and the on-again, off-again debate over her competency, Kessler has wreaked havoc inside the jailhouse. Disruptive behavior has forced Judge Daniel to eject her from multiple hearings.

The hearing is expected to continue for several hours as defense attorneys discuss whether key evidence in the case should be admitted at trial.

Kessler has used multiple aliases across several states.

