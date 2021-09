One of the laments from last season’s failed campaign by the New Jersey Devils was a lack of size. A lack of nastiness. A lack of toughness. One could argue the team’s historically awful penalty kill, lackadaisical approach to defense, a team with plenty of youth and therefore lack of experience to get through various situations against experienced teams, and lack of offensive attack beyond whatever Jack Hughes’ line would do were bigger factors in the team finishing 29th out of 31. Nevertheless, size was a point of contention among some of the People Who Matter. For those, they shall be pleased with the 2021-22 New Jersey Devils. They are a bigger, heavier team compared to last season.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO