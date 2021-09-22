Understanding Cell Signalling

Pancreatic carcinoma (PC) is one of the most common malignancies. Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-modified T cells has achieved remarkable efficacy in the treatment of hematological malignancies. However, lack of tumor-specific targets and the existence of inhibitory factors limit the function of CAR T cells when treating solid tumors. 4.1R has been reported to suppress the anti-tumor activity of T cell responses. In this study, we investigated the anti-tumor activity of 4.1R deletion in natural killer group 2D (NKG2D)-CAR T cells against PC. The CAR T cells were obtained by transfecting T cells with lentiviral vector carrying NKG2D-CAR, NC-NKG2D-CAR, or KD2-NKG2D-CAR. In vitro, NKG2D-CAR T cells showed higher cytotoxicity than Mock T cells. However, compared to NKG2D-CAR T cells, furtherly higher cytotoxicity against PC cells in a dose-dependent manner was found in KD2-NKG2D-CAR T cells. In addition, the proliferation rate and cytotoxic activity of KD2-NKG2D-CAR T cells were significantly higher than those of NKG2D-CAR T cells. Besides, the inhibitory receptors PD-1 and TIM-3 were expressed in lower level on KD2-NKG2D-CAR T cells. In vivo, KD2-NKG2D-CAR T cells suppressed tumor growth more effectively in a xenograft model compared to NKG2D-CAR T cells. Mechanistically, 4.1R regulated CAR T cell function via activating ERK signaling pathway. Therefore, the study provides a new idea to enhance the anti-tumor efficiency of CAR T therapy.
