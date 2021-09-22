Functional Shots Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26

Supply chain security is a part of supply chain management that helps in the risk management of vendors, external suppliers, logistics and transportation, etc. Its intent is to analyze, identify as well as mitigate the inherent risks associated with working with other organizations as a part of the supply chain. The global supply chain security market is being driven by increasing IoT devices in the supply chain and increasing need for healthcare supply chain security. Furthermore, widespread adoption of automation technology and other technologies across the value chain will provide new opportunities for the global supply chain security industry. Warehousing represents the backbone of management in supply chain. As per Statista, the warehouse automation market size across the globe is expected to increase from USD 15 billion in 2019 to about USD 30 billion by 2026. Such growth in the warehouse automation would strengthen the supply chain security and is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

