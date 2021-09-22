XRP price bound for another dip before 40% rebound

Ripple price analysis is bullish for today. The 24-hour chart on the XRP/USD pair shows that price action is bullish. Bulls are preparing to break the daily resistance. XRP was following a favorable trend on the previous day’s Ripple price analysis chart. However, this bullish movement was halted by solid selling pressure when the daily price analysis chart set in, causing the prices to drop sharply to the lowest level on the daily price analysis chart. The bulls seemed to be on the drawing board strategizing a possible attack that would alter the current negative trend. The bulls congregated in large numbers and amassed enough power to establish solid support that reversed the bearish trend, causing Ripple to surge.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO