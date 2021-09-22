CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CT

Letter: The choice for Orange

I’m thrilled to be running for reelection to the Orange Board of Finance on the Democratic ticket with so many young and dynamic Orange candidates, I am particularly excited that Connor Deane is seeking election as first selectman. I have been impressed with Connor’s enthusiasm, his intelligence and his dedication to the town. Of significant interest to me is Connor’s commitment to economic growth and business development in Orange. To ease our town’s residential tax burden and to enhance our fiscal health, we need a vigorous retail and business community. Connor has assured me that the town’s vitality will be his key focus for the next few years. As an entrepreneur he is ideally suited to understand and communicate with business leaders and retailers.

