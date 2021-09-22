CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Report the truth

 5 days ago

A reporter wrote a very biased article on citizens confronting Democratic politicians on 9/14/21. He omitted factual info on the fact that U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) advocated nationally for this type of conduct. It resulted in Republicans being verbally attacked at restaurants, public meetings and on the street. Where were the Democrats advising Waters to stop this confrontational behavior? The reporter omitted this critical truth in reporting facts. Why? Truth in reporting is critical, first lesson in honest journalism.

