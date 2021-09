The New York State Department of Labor released the latest unemployment numbers on Tuesday. Chautauqua County's jobless rate dropped to 5.6 percent in August, down from 5.8 percent in July. The state agency also reported there were about 3,000 unemployed in the county during the month, down from 3,100 in July. The county had 50,300 employed workers in August, down slightly from 50,500 in July.