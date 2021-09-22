From racing fluids to forecourt chargers: Big Oil’s EV transition gains pace

This week brings part one of a two-part conclusion to my mini-series about pathways and obstacles to getting more people into electric vehicles (EVs). Learning new EV jargon, particularly related to EV charging, can be really daunting for most first-time buyers or lessees. Finding easily accessible, comprehensible information on the topic can be really difficult for nontechnical people such as myself. In my quest to decode some key terms, I found this really simple article by Electrek that succinctly breaks down the EV charging levels and standards. For a much more comprehensive (and much longer) view of the subject, I suggest this Forbes piece.

