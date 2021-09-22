CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From racing fluids to forecourt chargers: Big Oil’s EV transition gains pace

Cover picture for the articleShell has spent more than a century building up one of the largest oil and gas companies in the world. It is now transitioning that empire for a new era of sustainability and electromobility, pouring in vast amounts of funding and manpower to develop electric vehicle (EV) fluids and charging infrastructure. This new direction could prove a lucrative one, providing established players like Shell move quickly.

